Nigeria's Total Coronavirus Deaths Now 1,100

Nigeria has now reported 1,100 deaths from COVID-19 complications, after two people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Despite the toll of over a thousand deaths from COVID-19 complications, many of the country's 36 states do not have teams of trained staff for handling COVID-19 burials, according to the latest Health Preparedness Index for states published by SBM, a leading intelligence platform.

It is not clear yet how coronavirus infected bodies can transmit the virus, but forensic experts believe a lack of guidelines and contingency planning could trigger a chain infection, especially among mourners.

Meanwhile, Nigeria also recorded 195 new coronavirus infections on Monday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 57,437, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The update showed that about 48,674 of the over 57,000 infected persons have recovered and have been discharged after treatment in the country's 36 states and the federal capital, Abuja.

Only about 7,500 infections are still active in the country, one of the lowest in the past three months.

The new cases, according to the NCDC, were found in the following 11 states: Enugu (51), Gombe (40), Lagos (39), Plateau (23), FCT (15), Rivers (12), Kaduna (8), Ondo (3), Bauchi (2), Edo (1), Ogun (1).

Enugu had the highest number of new cases on Monday with 52 infections. Gombe followed with 40 new cases while Lagos, Nigeria's coronavirus hotspot with almost a total of 19, 000 infections and 205 deaths, came third on the latest daily tally with 39 cases.

Over 480,000 of Nigeria's 200 million people have been tested thus far.

