Kenya: Golf Can Roll On, But KGU Boss Makes Case for Caddies

Kenya Golf Union chairman Ben Omuodo has asked clubs start staging their events since golf was categorised as a non- contact sport that can resume by the government.

The KGU boss however said clubs should continue observing the guidance the KGU has given which prevents congregations while golfers must observe social distancing and sanitising protocols.

Speaking at Vet Lab Sports Club during the Kenya Amateur Match play golf Championship, Omuodo said the union will submit protocols to the Ministry for verification and approval. The protocols include allowing use of caddies.

"The caddies are part of the game of golf and hence we feel that they should not continue to be left out as longer as they will also observe the protocols.

The KGU chairman also confirmed that the other major event in the KGU calendar, the Kenya Amateur Open Stroke Play Championship will be held at Royal Nairobi Golf Club from October 21 to 24 where the winner will also qualify for the 2021 Magical Kenya Open.

He thanked Vet Lab Sports Club's vice chairman Mary Maingi and Captain Adam Nyaga, for agreeing to host the Match Play championship.

"The event was by all means a great success and I must thank all those who were involved including the match referees David Kihara and S.K. Mwaura."

A handicap one golfer Isaac Makokha posted a historical victory, beating the tough Jay Sandhu 3-2 in the two rounds grand finale that attracted a crowd of club members and other golfers from other clubs.

"This was the toughest match I played this week, but I am happy to have won. Jay Sandhu is a tough player and very experienced, but I had prepared well for the tournament by playing every morning," said Makokha.

At Machakos Golf Club, Jack Musomba won the 27-hole Golf Challenge with a score of 61 points after beating Edward Tenga on countback. Ben Mumo posted 60 to finish third after beating Jackson Mbaluka on countback.

Also posting 60 points was guest winner Muthoni Dan, while lady captain Dr. Susan Musyoka emerged the best lady on 54 points, winning ahead of Jennifer Ngure on 51.

At Ruiru Sports Club, lady golfer Lucy Mwangi posted an impressive score of 43 points to take the overall title in the Rware Golf tournament, where Peter Thuku also on 43 points was the men winner after beating David Kibui on countback.

Taking home the prize for a third place was Fredrick Kungu on 40 points and Muthoni Njuguna was the lady winner with 41 points. She was followed in second place by Teresiah Wainaina on 38 points after beating Lucy Kwendo on countback. The nines went to Paul Kamau and Martin Kiambi on 22 points each.

Leading the guests was Fr Peter Kaigua who carded 41 points and the sponsors winner was Johnson Waweru who carded 40 points.

At Nyeri Golf Club, Winnie Waiganjo cared nett 67 to win the September Ladies Medal ahead of Mercy Mburu on 71 nett and third placed Jane Nderitu who carded 74 nett. The men winner was Fr Kimani on nett 66.

At Kakamega Sports Club, lady golfer Beatrice Bisonga posted 42 points to win the Ashanti Team sponsored tournament. Nandi's Simon Chepkwony carded 31 points to emerge the best guest.