Kenya: Motorcross Cleared to Resume, Riders Standby for Start of Action

Regardless of the coronavirus, which has literally put a stop to most of the motor sports activities in the country, motocross champion Shivam Vinayak spends time riding twice a week in addition to physical training in case there is a sudden call to resume action.

"Covid-19 has hit motocross at the wrong time. Uganda would have hosted the Africa Motocross Championships, meaning it would have been a massive year for motocross in East Africa. The number of entries in the youth categories were more than they have been for a long time. A lot of senior riders came back to the scene before coronavirus hit us all," Vinayak, who does physical training thrice a week, told Nation Sport.

"All in all, we must respect the seriousness if this coronavirus spreads more. We must all abide by the Ministry of Health guidelines before the sport resumes.

The 29-year-old rider, who started riding a small 50cc motorcycle in 1999, is one of the most established two-wheel-riders Kenya has ever produced. He has won nine Motocross Championships, eight Enduro titles, five Raid Rally trophies in addition to the 2012 Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) Motorsports Personality of the Year Award.

According to Vinayak: "The Jamhuri track reopened for training about two months ago. There have been whispers about the season resuming. We are all ready for it, subject to the Government directive."

Meru will host the next round of the Mt Kenya 4x4 Challenge to be held on the weekend of October 17 and 18.

Humphrey Kiruki will be the Event Director. The event will be subject to strict rules laid down by the Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols. Jospeter Kariuki and Edward Ndukui will be the Clerks of the Course of the off-road competition.

Several classes will be held on the day of the completion. While Saturday will be the shakedown day, the main competition will be on Sunday.

The teams will include Team Wazimu, Team Toka Toka, Team Chonga Chonga, and Team Caterpillar, respectively.

The Meru Sports Club will also support the off-road event technical and other related issues.

Did you know that...

No driver is permitted to consume alcohol or take recreational drugs during or immediately prior to an event. Prescription drugs that may cause drowsiness or affect one's motor skills are also prohibited.

Anti-doping and alcohol tests may be carried out according to the FIA anti-doping regulations, Appendix A to The International Sporting Code. Any driver who tests positive will be excluded from the whole event.

Competitors are required to have a fire extinguisher of 5kg available in their Pit area.

Organisers must provide a centralised refueling point to enhance the safety of the event. Checking of these fire extinguishers will be done to ensure there is one fire extinguisher per competing vehicle at their paddock. Passengers are prohibited during the event.