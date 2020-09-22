South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 661 936 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 661 936 with 725 new cases identified.

Province

Total cases for 21 September 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

88205

13,3

Free State

44291

6,7

Gauteng

217485

32,9

KwaZulu-Natal

117833

17,8

Limpopo

14721

2,2

Mpumalanga

26525

4,0

North West

28187

4,3

Northern Cape

15163

2,3

Western Cape

109526

16,5

Unknown

0,0

Total

661936

100,0

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 047 723 with 6 180 new tests conducted since the last report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

Private

2 293 138

57%

1 266

20%

Public

1 754 585

43%

4 914

80%

Total

4 047 723

6 180

Total Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report 39 more COVID-19 related deaths: 9 from Eastern Cape 1 from KwaZulu-Natal, 9 from Gauteng, 16 from North West and 4 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 992.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 591 208 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,3%

Province

Total Deaths

Total Recoveries

Active Cases

Eastern Cape

3079

84108

1018

Free State

838

29093

14360

Gauteng

4039

193429

20017

KwaZulu-Natal

2532

108063

7238

Limpopo

362

13756

603

Mpumalanga

496

25156

873

North West

341

24101

3745

Northern Cape

184

11541

3438

Western Cape

4121

101961

3444

National

15992

591208

54736