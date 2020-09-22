South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 661 936 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 661 936 with 725 new cases identified.
Province
Total cases for 21 September 2020
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
88205
13,3
Free State
44291
6,7
Gauteng
217485
32,9
KwaZulu-Natal
117833
17,8
Limpopo
14721
2,2
Mpumalanga
26525
4,0
North West
28187
4,3
Northern Cape
15163
2,3
Western Cape
109526
16,5
Unknown
0,0
Total
661936
100,0
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 047 723 with 6 180 new tests conducted since the last report.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
Private
2 293 138
57%
1 266
20%
Public
1 754 585
43%
4 914
80%
Total
4 047 723
6 180
Total Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report 39 more COVID-19 related deaths: 9 from Eastern Cape 1 from KwaZulu-Natal, 9 from Gauteng, 16 from North West and 4 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 992.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.
Our recoveries now stand at 591 208 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,3%
Province
Total Deaths
Total Recoveries
Active Cases
Eastern Cape
3079
84108
1018
Free State
838
29093
14360
Gauteng
4039
193429
20017
KwaZulu-Natal
2532
108063
7238
Limpopo
362
13756
603
Mpumalanga
496
25156
873
North West
341
24101
3745
Northern Cape
184
11541
3438
Western Cape
4121
101961
3444
National
15992
591208
54736