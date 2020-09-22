Angola: Basketball - Rwanda Hosts Bal League

21 September 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — After the postponements and uncertainties due to covid -19 pandemic, the first edition of the African Basketball League (Bal League) will now be played in Rwanda next 5-18 December.

Petro de Luanda - Angolan representative in Bal League

The decision came from the joint organisation of the competition (FIBA-Africa and NBA), which was planned in several phases.

The first was to take place from 13 to 15 March, in Senegal, but it was not disputed due to the global health situation.

The national champion Petro de Luanda (Angola) would host the second period of the competition, from 10 to 12 April, while the third and last of the regular stage was to be held from 8 to 10 May in Morocco.

Rwanda was supposed to host the quarter-finals on 26 and 27 May, whose winner will receive a prize of USD 150,000, the second entitled to 75,000, while the third and the fourth-placed teams 55,000 and 25,000, respectively.

Competing teams include: Petro de Luanda, GS Petroliers (Algeria), AS Police (Mali), GMN Basket (Madagascar), AS Douanes (Senegal), AS Salé (Morocco), River Hoopers (Nigeria), Maputo Railway (Mozambique) ), US Monastir (Tunisia), Zamalek (Egypt), FAP (Cameroon) and Patriots (Rwanda).

An inspection team from FIBA-Africa and North American Basketball League (NBA) will travel to Rwanda next week to check the conditions for the event to be held in a safe situation, due Covid-19 pandemic.

