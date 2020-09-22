Nigeria: Netflix Approves 'Citation','Oloture', 'King of Boys 2', One Original Nigerian Series

21 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

Ranging from a young adult series to crime drama and comedy films, the slate presents the best of Nigerian storytelling.

Netflix on Monday announced that three new Nigerian branded films and one original series, have been licenced to show on the platform.

The young adult drama series, 'A far From Home' is produced by Inkblot Productions.

It follows the story of 'Ishaya', a charismatic teenager and talented artist from a poor family, whose dreams suddenly appear within reach when a prestigious scholarship to the most exclusive school in the country catapults him into the luxurious world of Nigeria's one percent.

However, a huge secret threatens his newfound status and, ultimately, his family's safety.

Created by Chinaza Onuzo and Dami Elebe, who serve as Executive Producer and head writer respectively, the 6-episode series will be directed by Chinaza, Tope Oshin and Niyi Akinmolayan.

Funke Akindele is will join as one of the lead characters with more details on casting to follow. Zulumoke Oyibo and Damola Ademola will also serve as executive producers.

"We look forward to partnering with the Inkblot team to bring this exciting young adult series to life, Ms Onuzo added, "We're thrilled to be partnering with the Netflix team to tell the story of Nigerian youth on a global scale. We cannot wait to share with the world what it feels like to grow up in one of the most dynamic countries on the planet."

Movies

The three movies include Òlòtūré which is the story of a young female journalist who goes undercover as a prostitute to expose a human trafficking syndicate. What she finds is a world of exploited women and ruthless violence.

Set in Lagos, Nigeria, Òlòtūré is a film that is part of Netflix's partnership with Mo Abudu and her production company, Ebonylife.

The title will launch globally on October 2, 2020; the trailer was released on Monday.

Òlòtūré is directed by Kenneth Gyang and the cast of this crime drama includes Sharon Ooja, Omowunmi Dada, Omoni Oboli, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Wofai Fada and more.

The second movie is Kunle Afolayan's 'Citation' which will also launch globally on November 6.

Citation is a coming-of-age story of 'Moremi', a bright young university student who forms a bond with her charismatic and well-connected professor who subsequently sexually harasses her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film follows Moremi's quest for justice. Casting includes Jimmy Jean Louis, Gabriel Afolayan, Ini Edo, Joke Silva, Adjetey Anang and introduces newcomer Temi Otedola.

The third film, King of Boys II, is the sequel to director Kemi Adetiba's 2018 crime thriller in which a businesswoman and crime boss is drawn into a power struggle that threatens all she holds dear.

The film, which launches globally in the first half of 2021, begins with Eniola Salami's triumphant return (after a five-year exile) to her beloved Lagos City.

Not content with the prospect of a fresh start, she immediately resumes her quest to launder her underworld might into legitimate political power -- this time aiming even higher than before.

The film features returning stars Sola Sobowale, Remilekun "Reminisce" Safaru, Tobechukwu "iLLBliss" Ejiofor, and Toni Tones, and adds Richard Mofe-Damijo, Nse Ikpe-Etim, and Efa Iwara to the cast.

The new series and films, which are at different stages of production while others are ready to premiere, will join the growing slate of Nigerian content on the service.

These productions will debut to 193 million members in 190 countries around the world.

Ranging from a young adult series to crime drama and comedy films, the slate brings on the best of Nigerian storytelling.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.