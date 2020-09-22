Kenya/Burundi: Burundi International Promises Gor Mahia More Titles

New Gor Mahia striker Jules Ulimwengu has exuded confidence that his stay at K'Ogalo will see the team conquer continental football, continue dominating the local league and other domestic competitions.

Ulimwengu, 21, on Monday officially joined Gor Mahia on a two-year contract after arriving in the country from Burundi over the weekend.

"I know Gor Mahia is a big team and when I came here, I knew well where I was heading. I know there will be competition to play but I will work hard and I believe everything will be okay. My expectation is to work well with my teammates and win the league as well go far in the continental matches," Ulimwengu said during his unveiling on Monday.

Last month, Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola confirmed that Ulimwengu had committed to joining the team. but the ban on international travel due to coronavirus pandemic had delayed his unveiling.

K'Ogalo fans were also unsure of the club acquiring his signature after word went round that the player preferred playing for their rivals AFC Leopards.

The acquisition of Ulimwengu now brings to three the number of foreign players K'Ogalo have signed since the transfer window was opened last month. Others are Cameroonian midfielder Bertrand Ngafei and Ugandan forward Tito Okello. Gor has now signed 13 players in total.

Ulimwengu will have to fight for a starting berth upfront with Okello, Nicholas Kipkirui, Clinton Okoth, Kennedy Otieno and teenage sensation Benson Omala.

He was the Rwandan league's top-scorer with a record 20 goals in the 2018/19 season and helped Rayon Sport win their ninth title that term.

He joined Chinese second tier side Shaanxi Chang'an Athletic on a one-year deal in June last year.

Ulimwengu has been capped four times for the national team and has previously played for a number of clubs in Africa including Burundian sides Vital'O FC, LLB Sports 4 Africa FC and Sunrise FC.

The record champions have been busy since the transfer window opened last month. They have also signed Sydney Ochieng', Andrew Juma, John Ochieng', Kennedy Owino, goalkeeper Levis Opiyo and midfielder John Macharia.