Ethiopia: News - UN Rights Body Says Ready to Support Impartial Investigation Into the Assassination of Haccaaluu and Subsequent Violence

African Arguments
Haacaaluu Hundeessa’s music gave sound and voice to the Oromo struggle (file photo)
22 September 2020
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

In her latest message on global human rights update Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said her office was ready to support a thorough investigation in to the June 29 assassination of prominent Oromo artist Haccaaluu Hundessa.

#Ethiopia: Breaking: Artist Haacaaluu Hundeessaa, the prominent #Oromo singer, songwriter, is shot dead today in Ethiopia's apital AddisAbeba around Galan Condominium site. He was admitted to Tirunesh Beijing General Hospital but died of his injuries shortly after. R.I.P! pic.twitter.com/zblrMYbr5m - Addis Standard (@addisstandard) June 29, 2020

Michelle Bachelet's statement recognized the gravity of the assassination and the fallout in its wake. "In Ethiopia, despite notable efforts in recent years to bring about meaningful human rights-based reforms, the killing of an Oromo singer and activist in July triggered protests and inter-communal violence across the country," the statement said.

"My Office is ready to support a thorough, independent, impartial and transparent investigation by the Government into the killing and subsequent violence, and to support the Government's ongoing legislative reforms."

At least 176, ten of whom security forces, were killed in Oromia and in Addis Abeba in the immediate aftermath of the assassination of Haccaaluu. The killings were perpetrated by groups who targeted minorities including followers of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC) in Oromia, and security forces who targeted protestors.

More than 9000 people were detained following the violence, according to the government's own account. Arrests include prominent opposition politicians, academicians, journalists and several critiques of the government some of whom are now charged with terrorism, inciting violence and illegal possession of arms, among others.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Addis Standard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.