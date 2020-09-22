Algeria: Revision of the Constitution - 'If the People Want Change, It's Time to Operate It,' Says Presidnt Tebboune

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that the Constitution "endows the one elected by the people with prerogatives," adding that "if the people want change, it is high time to operate it in a view to clear up any ambiguity from the past."

