Algeria: Revision of the Constitution - 'If the People Want Change, It's Time to Operate It,' Says Presidnt Tebboune

20 September 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that the Constitution "endows the one elected by the people with prerogatives," adding that "if the people want change, it is high time to operate it in a view to clear up any ambiguity from the past."

Ensuring that the people alone will decide about their future, President Tebboune added that the new Constitution "endows the elected by the people with prerogatives". "If the people want change it is high time to operate it, so to clear up any ambiguity that prevailed in the past," affirmed the President of the Republic.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.