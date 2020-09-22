Sudan: Qadi Meets With Coordinative Committee of Freedom and Change in Red Sea State

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Hassan Sheikh Idris Qadi, has met with the coordinative committee of the Forces of Freedom and Change in the Red Sea State and acquainted them with the outcome of his visit to the state, which included discussing a number of important issues and visits to a number of areas, especially the flood-affected Toker town.

Qadi indicated that the Red Sea State obtains financial and human capabilities and can benefit from these resources to overcome the problems of the shortage related to fuel and flour, indicating that he will transfer these challenges to the central government in order to achieve support for solutions to security and strategic issues.

The Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State, engineer Abdalla Shengray, called for concerted efforts between the components of the state to provide security, stability and peaceful coexistence, as well as issues related to education and health.

The speakers at the meeting, from the coordinative committee of the Forces of Freedom and Change, have called for intervention of the central government to find urgent solutions to the state's issues, top of which is the provision of the Nile water to Port-Sudan and the use of the available resources to create work opportunities.