Sudan: Water Levels Increase in Al-Atbrawy and the Nile in Atbara

21 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Atbara 9-21-2020 (Sona) - The level of the main Nile water today , Monday,reached 15.67 cm, 8 cm higher than yesterday, Sunday, and 76 cm higher than last year, while the level of the Atbara River today reached 14.61 cm, 16 cm higher than yesterday and 31 cm higher than last year.

The orbital boundary north of the Red Sea State passes through the city of Karima, in the northwestern states, and is expected to retreat slightly from its current location.

The Civil Defense Operations Room in the River Nile State indicates to the stable conditions in all the state's localities.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.