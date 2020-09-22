Sudan: Water Levels Increase in Al-Atbrawy and the Nile in Atbara

Atbara 9-21-2020 (Sona) - The level of the main Nile water today , Monday,reached 15.67 cm, 8 cm higher than yesterday, Sunday, and 76 cm higher than last year, while the level of the Atbara River today reached 14.61 cm, 16 cm higher than yesterday and 31 cm higher than last year.

The orbital boundary north of the Red Sea State passes through the city of Karima, in the northwestern states, and is expected to retreat slightly from its current location.

The Civil Defense Operations Room in the River Nile State indicates to the stable conditions in all the state's localities.