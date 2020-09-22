Sudan: Hiba - Lifting Sudan Name From Terrorism List Creates Good Investment Environment

Khartoum — Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr. Hiba Mohamed Ali has affirmed the importance of investment role in supporting internal and external national economy.

She added that the investment was also importance for developing the country and contributed in poverty alleviation.

Meanwhile she stressed that lifting Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism would set the country for good investment environment.

This came during Dr. Hiba address on Monday before Free Zone and Investment workshop organized by National Investment Authority at Federal Government Chamber Hall.