Cameroon: Douala - Commercial Moto Bike Riders Say No to Insurrection

They tuned out in their numbers on Friday September 18 at the Littoral Governors office to make their voices heard.

It was an unusual atmosphere at the administrative headquarters of Bonanjo in Douala on Friday, September 18, 2020 as commercial moto bike riders took over the streets chanting patriotic songs to show love for fatherland. Their destination was the Littoral Governor's office to reiterate their stance on promoting peace in the region. They came in their numbers to dissuade themselves from activities that may lead the country into more chaos. On hand to receive them, was the Governor of the Littoral region, Samuel Ivaha Diboua.

While presenting reasons for their visit, the president of the National Union of Moto Taxi Drivers of Cameroon known by its French acronym as SYNACOMOTAC, Nzie Bidje Emile said they are out for peace and do not want to be used to disrupt the country. He said they are out to work with the administration to promote unity and stability in Cameroon. To him, commercial moto bike riders are not politicians and should not be used to achieve political ambitions. He disassociated SYNACOMOTAC from social media propaganda calling on commercial moto riders to go on the streets on September 22. He made it clear that "we have come to say no to insurrection in Cameroon". Nzie Bidje Emile enunciated that SYNACOMOTAC is in support of peace and will do its best to promote it in Cameroon.

Governor Samuel Ivaha Diboua appreciated their efforts and reminded them that peace is the only way forward. He cautioned them not to be misled by some unscrupulous individuals. He saluted their patriotism and the position to defend peace in Cameroon. He asked them to continue sensitizing their peers to foster the quest for peace.