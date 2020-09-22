Cameroon: Douala - Commercial Moto Bike Riders Say No to Insurrection

allafrica.com
Opposition leader Maurice Kamto (left) and President Paul Biya (right).
21 September 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

They tuned out in their numbers on Friday September 18 at the Littoral Governors office to make their voices heard.

It was an unusual atmosphere at the administrative headquarters of Bonanjo in Douala on Friday, September 18, 2020 as commercial moto bike riders took over the streets chanting patriotic songs to show love for fatherland. Their destination was the Littoral Governor's office to reiterate their stance on promoting peace in the region. They came in their numbers to dissuade themselves from activities that may lead the country into more chaos. On hand to receive them, was the Governor of the Littoral region, Samuel Ivaha Diboua.

While presenting reasons for their visit, the president of the National Union of Moto Taxi Drivers of Cameroon known by its French acronym as SYNACOMOTAC, Nzie Bidje Emile said they are out for peace and do not want to be used to disrupt the country. He said they are out to work with the administration to promote unity and stability in Cameroon. To him, commercial moto bike riders are not politicians and should not be used to achieve political ambitions. He disassociated SYNACOMOTAC from social media propaganda calling on commercial moto riders to go on the streets on September 22. He made it clear that "we have come to say no to insurrection in Cameroon". Nzie Bidje Emile enunciated that SYNACOMOTAC is in support of peace and will do its best to promote it in Cameroon.

Governor Samuel Ivaha Diboua appreciated their efforts and reminded them that peace is the only way forward. He cautioned them not to be misled by some unscrupulous individuals. He saluted their patriotism and the position to defend peace in Cameroon. He asked them to continue sensitizing their peers to foster the quest for peace.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

More on This
Cameroon Urged Not to Use Covid-19, Terror Law to Quell Dissent
Cameroon Plans to Rebuild Amid Raging War
Has Covid-19 Provided a Lifeline For Cameroon's Ailing Economy?
Outcry Over Video of Killing in Cameroon's Anglophone Region
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Mali Junta Taps Ex-Defence Minister As Interim President

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.