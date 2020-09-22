Cameroon-Japan Cooperation - Sixty Years of Ties Appreciated

21 September 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Ambassador of Japan to Cameroon, H.E Tsutomu Osawa has praised the positive diplomatic relations which have existed between the two countries for the past 60 years. Through the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), Japan has supported Cameroon and Africa in the implementation of several projects ranging from security to health, education and agriculture. There are Japanese companies in Cameroon to promote the business climate in the country and scholarship opportunities for students to study in Japan. The Japanese equally support technological advancement in the country. As stated in the interview below granted Cameroon Tribune by Ambassador Tsutomu Osawa, several projects have been achieved in various fields of cooperation between Cameroon and Japan and there are prospects for wider cooperation ties.

