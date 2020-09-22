Cameroon: Managing Covid-19 - President Biya Keeps Cameroon At Higher Pedestal

The 64th issue of the publication of the Civil Cabinet of the Republic of Cameroon highlights major strides of the Head of State to successfully lead the country within the pandemic period.

The Civil Cabinet of the Republic of Cameroon through the 64th issue of its bilingual newsletter on the mandate of Great Opportunities, "Le Temps des Opportunités) for the period of June to August 2020 shows President Paul Biya as a leader who defies all difficult situations to ensure the welfare of his people and will not be perturbed in successfully steering the ship of State.

The publication covers the period June to August 2020 which is the heart of the coronavirus pandemic and shows President Biya committed to relieve the plight of Cameroonians citizens trapped abroad. This explains why the special pages of the publication whose Publisher is the Minister, Director of the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic, Samuel Mvondo Ayolo is on "Happy End for Cameroonians Stranded Abroad." Government by the end of July 2020 had already repatriated 2,626 Cameroonians whom by the start of the stricter implementation measures to contain COVID- 19 were abroad as public or private workers on mission or transit, public servants on internship (civil or military), persons who were out for medical reasons, those on business or family reasons, except for those who have permanent residence abroad.

Between June and August 2020 President Biya kept Cameroon's diplomatic flag flying higher through the Unity Palace discussions he held with members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Yaounde and other special envoys sent by his counterparts. Besides discussing traditional areas of cooperation, President Biya and his guests also discussed the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and most of them promised their assistance to Cameroon. Among the personalities received at the Unity Palace were the French Ambassador to Cameroon, Christophe Guilhou, outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Ryou Bok-Ryeol and Minister of State, Minister of Economy, Industry and Public Investments of Congo, Gilbert Ondongo who was the special envoy of Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso. President Biya also had farewell talks with the Ambassador of the United States of America to Cameroon, Peter Henry Barlerin, outgoing Ambassador of Belgium, Stephane Doppagne and also received the High Commissioner of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Rowan James Laxton and Thierry Hot, special envoy of the President of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Pages 40 to 66 of the publication contain texts the Head of State, Paul Biya signed classified according to the months. He also remained faithful to his embrace of the digital revolution. President Biya announced most of his key decisions and audiences through his tweeter page.

The opening story in the newsletter is the Higher Judicial Council meeting President Biya chaired at the Unity Palace on August 10, 2020. Not only is there a report on the event, President Biya's opening statement is also published therein. The slot Once Upon a time is dedicated to the reception of the Indomitable Lions in the Unity Palace on July 6, 1990 upon their return from the World Cup in Italy in 1990 where they gave honour to Cameroon and Africa.