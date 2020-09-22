Cameroon: Bafoussam - Fallen Police Inspector Honored

1stclass Inspector of police Bikoi Nlend, received state honor and last respect in Bafoussam, on18 September, 2020, in a ceremony chaired by Governor Awa Fonka Augustine.

It was a complete atmosphere of sadness and consternation that prevailed at the Bafoussam ceremony ground on 18 September,2020,when Governor Awa Fonka Augustine, representing the Delegate General for National Security, joined senior police officers, drawn from the various corps of the police, family members, colleagues and friends, to pay last respect and honor to the remains of valiant fallen 1stclass Inspector of Police, Bikoi Nlend Ndaji Joseph, brutally murdered by a group of terrorists(separatists) on the 1 September 2020, in Bamenda, North West region, when the deceased was on a routine security patrol.

In an eulogy at the ceremony presented by the Inspector general at the general delegation of National security Yaounde, Mvogo Jean Marie, 1st class Inspector of police Bikoi Nlend Ndaji Joseph, born on 29, August 1990, in Tibati and origin of Noun division, entered the Mutengene police college on 25 May, 2016 and upon graduation on 23 March, 2018, he was posted to the central command unit of "Groupement Mobile d'Interventions (GMI) Yaounde. He was later sent on detachment to Bamenda North West region on a special peace mission. It was further revealed that Bikoi Nlend, on a routine patrol with colleagues on 1 September 2020, was brutally murdered by armed terrorists on board a motor bike, at the Bamenda City Chemist round about at 1 am, adding that before his demise the fallen hero served the Cameroon nation for two years six months.

It should be recalled that Bikoi Nlend decorated posthumously with medal of commander of the Cameroon order of valour.