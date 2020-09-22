Egypt: The Egyptian Organization Issues a Report Entitled Elections Under the Corona Pandemic

press release

Today, Monday, September 21, 2020, the Egyptian Organization for Human Rights (EOHR) issued a report entitled "Elections Under the Corona Pandemic" documenting the results from monitoring the senate elections. The introduction of the report notes the importance of hosting free and fair elections, as it is an important pillar of the democratic process.

Civil society organizations, including the EOHR, attach importance to election monitoring of all violations uring the electoral process. Organizations like EOHR

are not aligned with any political activity, political party, or electoral candidate.

Rather, the EOHR strictly monitors elections to ensure that they are free and

fair and ensures that both the ruling party and the opposition parties abide by

the constitution, the laws, and the international standard for human rights. As

such, the EOHR's role in monitoring elections is not considered political work,

but is non-partisan legal work and is one of its core activities.

The EOHR's report, "Elections Under the Corona Pandemic" documents the

election monitoring operation for the senate elections. The report is divided

into the following sections:

First: The legislative environment for the Senate elections.

Second: Provisions for voting by mail and ensuring the anonymity of voters

from Egyptians living abroad.

Third: Judicial oversight of the elections.

Forth: The division of the electoral stations and health guarantees under

corona.

Fifth: Analysis of voter demographics

Sixth: Organizing electoral monitoring locally and internationally

Seventh: Analysis of data on electoral stations

Eighth: The votes

The report ended with the following recommendations:

A fair analysis of the senate elections calls for examining several positive points

as well as points of weakness. The purpose of this analysis is not to point out

flaws, but rather to warn of repeated violations. Within this context, the

organization is calling for a set of recommendations, which came mainly as a

result of the organization's involvement in monitoring work over the past

years.

Promoting the idea of political participation among the various segments

of citizens is essential. Seeing participation as one of the main pillars on

which democracy is based, it is important to intensify political awareness

programs for citizens by organizing seminars, discussion sessions, or

allocating television programs with the same goal.

It is crucial to introduce the procedures for casting a vote, as it was

apparent that voters had a limited understanding of the voting process.

There were two separate papers and two separate voting systems, and

this led to several invalid votes.

Benefiting from digital technology in the election of Egyptian abroad

through

Registration

View candidates profiles and CVs especially in the Plurality voting

system

Voting through the mail without reaching the diplomatic mission's

headquarters

The Important role of mass media in raising awareness and motivating

people to participate as it is a right and a national duty for everyone who

meets the conditions for political participation.

Senate elections is a vital constitutional entitlement as citizens should

have a general awareness of its role and the importance of participation.

Citizens must have wide knowledge of the functions and specialization of

this council and its potential impact in Egypt