Sudan: Rebel Delegation Meets Sovereign Council Head

Khartoum / ED Damazin — The rebel delegation of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) that arrived in Khartoum on Thursday, met with the head of the Sovereign Council, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, on Saturday.

El Burhan affirmed the commitment of the Sudanese government to implement the comprehensive peace agreement signed in initials in Juba on August 31. The final signing ceremony will take place in the South Sudanese capital Juba on October 3.

The head of the delegation, Secretary General of the Sudan People Liberation Movement-North faction in Blue Nile state led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar), Yasir Arman, said that they discussed "the implementation of the peace agreement and the possibility this agreement will be 'owned' by the people, as it is a turning point for completing the transitional period".

The peace agreement will end social injustice and the marginalisation of all the people living in the remote areas of the country, he said. "The agreement is the real beginning of a dialogue with all who advocate change."

Arman said that the eastern Sudan track protocol will be completed by holding a conference about what unites all stakeholders in the region. Until a comprehensive peace is achieved for all the people in Sudan, peace in eastern Sudan can be achieved by collaboration between women, youth, the Forces for Freedom and Change and the army, he said.

Blue Nile state

The Stakeholders Initiative in Blue Nile state is pleased that the SRF delegation arrived in Khartoum. At a press conference in the state capital Ed Damazin on Sunday, the head of the Initiative, El Sir Ibrahim, described the visit as "responsible and practical". He said that it will contribute to the peace process and "spread the spirit of reassurance and confidence to all stakeholders involved in the implementation of the peace agreement".

"The SRF plan to tour the states will contribute to creating a pure atmosphere that prepares everyone for peace," he said.

