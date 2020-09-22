Sudan: El Burhan to UAE

Khartoum — Sovereign Council chairman Abdelfattah El Burhan left for Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Sunday. US sanctions, the relation with Israel, and economic aid for Sudan will be discussed with American officials.

Minister of Justice Nasreldin Abdelbari accompanies El Burhan. He will enter into direct negotiations with a team from the US State Department present in the Emirates. The main subject is removing Sudan from the US list of State Sponsors of Terrorism. Normalisation of the relations with Israel and economic support to Sudan are other topics on the negotiating table.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has proposed legislation to the US Senate that will enable the US to remove Sudan from the list of states that sponsor terrorism. Without this happening, international sanctions will continue to cripple the Sudanese economy, and large scale economic aid to Sudan is impossible.

El Burhan will also hold talks with Emirati officials on "all regional issues related to Sudan".

