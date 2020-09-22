Kenya: New KCB Striker Targets Harambee Stars Call Up

New KCB striker Derrick Otanga hopes get a call up to the national team, Harambee Stars.

Otanga revealed that he had signed a on- year deal with the Bankers under the tutelage of Harambee Stars assistant coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno.

He yearns to be capped by the national team and play for foreign clubs, but that he knows will come through impressive displays in KCB shirt next season.

The 22-year-old forward was among the 12 players released released by Wazito two months ago. Wazito owner Ricardo Badoer cited adverse effects of coronavirus pandemic on his business and non performance for the axing of he players.

The forward was also on AFC Leopards' radar, but says he decided to join KCB after Ingwe's bid failed to materialise. He said he will fight for more game time at KCB having played less matches at Wazito.

"I have signed a year long contract with KCB and my main aim is to regain my goal scoring rhythm and get a chance to make my debut for Harambee Stars. Since the national team assistant coach will be my boss, I am prepared to work extra hard on the pitch to achieve these goals " Otanga told Nation Sport.

Last year, the former Sony Sugar talisman was called up to the Harambee Stars preliminary squad ahead of the 2021 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Tanzania.

He however didn't make the final squad as Kenya lost out to Taifa Stars during the two-legged affair.

"At Wazito I didn't get enough playing time and that is why I didn't impress they way I did the previous season at Sony Sugar. It was a tough season for me but I am prepared to do my best to regain my fitness and goal scoring form," he added.

The youngster was snapped up by Wazito after impressing at Sony Sugar in the 2018/19 season where he bagged 13 league goals.

Prior to joining the Awendo-based side in 2017, he turned out for lower-tier side Naivas FC.

Apart from Otanga, KCB has had a quiet transfer period since the window was opened in August. The Bankers have also nabbed the signature of highly rated Western Stima midfielder Henry Onyango also on a one-year deal.

KCB Team Manager Bramwel Simiyu, however, clarified that burly striker Enock 'Jowi' Agwanda was still part of the squad despite reports linking him with a Zambian club.

KCB were placed fifth in the 2019-20 season before it was suspended due to the coronavirus.