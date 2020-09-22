Kenya: New KCB Striker Targets Harambee Stars Call Up

21 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

New KCB striker Derrick Otanga hopes get a call up to the national team, Harambee Stars.

Otanga revealed that he had signed a on- year deal with the Bankers under the tutelage of Harambee Stars assistant coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno.

He yearns to be capped by the national team and play for foreign clubs, but that he knows will come through impressive displays in KCB shirt next season.

The 22-year-old forward was among the 12 players released released by Wazito two months ago. Wazito owner Ricardo Badoer cited adverse effects of coronavirus pandemic on his business and non performance for the axing of he players.

The forward was also on AFC Leopards' radar, but says he decided to join KCB after Ingwe's bid failed to materialise. He said he will fight for more game time at KCB having played less matches at Wazito.

"I have signed a year long contract with KCB and my main aim is to regain my goal scoring rhythm and get a chance to make my debut for Harambee Stars. Since the national team assistant coach will be my boss, I am prepared to work extra hard on the pitch to achieve these goals " Otanga told Nation Sport.

Last year, the former Sony Sugar talisman was called up to the Harambee Stars preliminary squad ahead of the 2021 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Tanzania.

He however didn't make the final squad as Kenya lost out to Taifa Stars during the two-legged affair.

"At Wazito I didn't get enough playing time and that is why I didn't impress they way I did the previous season at Sony Sugar. It was a tough season for me but I am prepared to do my best to regain my fitness and goal scoring form," he added.

The youngster was snapped up by Wazito after impressing at Sony Sugar in the 2018/19 season where he bagged 13 league goals.

Prior to joining the Awendo-based side in 2017, he turned out for lower-tier side Naivas FC.

Apart from Otanga, KCB has had a quiet transfer period since the window was opened in August. The Bankers have also nabbed the signature of highly rated Western Stima midfielder Henry Onyango also on a one-year deal.

KCB Team Manager Bramwel Simiyu, however, clarified that burly striker Enock 'Jowi' Agwanda was still part of the squad despite reports linking him with a Zambian club.

KCB were placed fifth in the 2019-20 season before it was suspended due to the coronavirus.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Former Botswana President Khama Slams Zimbabwe's 'Brutal Regime'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.