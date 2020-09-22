Zimbabwe: Torn U.S.$ Notes Valid - U.S. Embassy

22 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Torn, dirty or damaged United States dollar notes remain valid for all transactions and can be exchanged as legal tender, the US embassy has said.

The announcement would come as a relief to customers after businesses and individuals have been rejecting the torn US dollar notes.

In a statement on its twitter handle, the US embassy said the damaged notes, as long as they were more than half of the bill and with recognisable security features, remained legal tender.

"Any badly soiled, dirty, defaced, disintegrated, limp, torn, or worn-out currency note that is clearly more than one-half of the original note, and does not require special examination to determine its value, is not considered mutilated," reads the statement.

Mutilated currency is classified "as currency which has been severely damaged -- to the extent that its value is questionable, or security features are missing".

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.