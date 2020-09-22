Zimbabwe: Torn U.S.$ Notes Valid - U.S. Embassy

Torn, dirty or damaged United States dollar notes remain valid for all transactions and can be exchanged as legal tender, the US embassy has said.

The announcement would come as a relief to customers after businesses and individuals have been rejecting the torn US dollar notes.

In a statement on its twitter handle, the US embassy said the damaged notes, as long as they were more than half of the bill and with recognisable security features, remained legal tender.

"Any badly soiled, dirty, defaced, disintegrated, limp, torn, or worn-out currency note that is clearly more than one-half of the original note, and does not require special examination to determine its value, is not considered mutilated," reads the statement.

Mutilated currency is classified "as currency which has been severely damaged -- to the extent that its value is questionable, or security features are missing".