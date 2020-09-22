Sierra Leone: Govt. Pays Le38 Billion to Electrify Four Districts

Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Finance has paid over thirty-eight billon Leones as advance payment in respect of electrifying seven district headquarter towns across Sierra Leone

The government has paid 30% and selected four districts that will be involved in the first phase of the project- Kabala, Kambia, Kailahun and Moyamba.

The agreement was signed in August this year between representatives of the Minister of Energy, Ministry of Finance, and a contractor who signed the contract for the design, supply, and installation and commissioning of transmission and distribution networks in four towns

The government has also said the ministry of energy is well advanced in the procurement processes for the remaining towns of Pujehun, Bonthe and Mathru Jong, once these processes are completed, government will immediately effect the advanced payment

"The public would recall that in the 2020 supplementary budget presented to parliament in July 2020, government allocated the sun of Le172 billion for the electrification of seven district town Kabala, Kambia, Kailahun, Moyamba, Pujehun, Bonthe, and Mattru Jong ."