Zimbabwe: No Joy for Zinasu Leader

Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) leader Takudzwa Ngadziore, who is facing fresh charges of participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence after he allegedly addressed a Press conference at OK Mart near Impala Car Rental premises was yesterday denied bail.

He held the Press conference after he was granted bail for a similar offence.

Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga in her ruling said Ngadziore was likely to commit similar offences if freed on bail.

"The accused person has a high propensity to commit similar offences as he has a similar case pending in this court," she said.

"The accused is not a suitable candidate for bail and therefore bail is denied."

The State led by Mrs Idah Maromo opposed bail, saying Ngadziore was a flight risk and was likely to commit similar offences.

The matter was deferred to October 5.

Ngadziore (22) appeared in court last week on charges of participating in a public gathering with intent to promote public violence, breach of peace or bigotry when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko.

Allegations are that on September 8, Ngadziore, who was in the company of about 20 people who are still at large went to Impala Car Rental along Chiremba Road in four vehicles.

On arrival they waved placards denouncing the company for allegedly facilitating an abduction.

The court heard that the demonstrators chanted slogans, while whistling and filming the event.

As a result of the accused's actions, Impala Car Rental company employees failed to do their work as they were forced to remain in their offices fearing for their lives.

Last week, nine ZINASU members, who were arrested after demonstrating in front of the Harare Magistrates Court following the arrest of Ngadziore appeared in court.

Takudzwa Gwaze (26), Brian Zvikomborero (26), Donald Marevanhema (27), Takudzwa Mukono (23), Arnold Mazonde (23), Talent Jinga (23), Ignatius Nxobo (23), Mitchell Lieto (22) and Nancy Njenge (22) were charged with participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence or breach of peace or bigotry when they appeared before magistrate Mrs Taruvinga.

They were freed on $2 000 bail each and will be back in court on October 30.

Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa prosecuted in both matters.