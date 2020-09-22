Zimbabwe: No Joy for Zinasu Leader

22 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) leader Takudzwa Ngadziore, who is facing fresh charges of participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence after he allegedly addressed a Press conference at OK Mart near Impala Car Rental premises was yesterday denied bail.

He held the Press conference after he was granted bail for a similar offence.

Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga in her ruling said Ngadziore was likely to commit similar offences if freed on bail.

"The accused person has a high propensity to commit similar offences as he has a similar case pending in this court," she said.

"The accused is not a suitable candidate for bail and therefore bail is denied."

The State led by Mrs Idah Maromo opposed bail, saying Ngadziore was a flight risk and was likely to commit similar offences.

The matter was deferred to October 5.

Ngadziore (22) appeared in court last week on charges of participating in a public gathering with intent to promote public violence, breach of peace or bigotry when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko.

Allegations are that on September 8, Ngadziore, who was in the company of about 20 people who are still at large went to Impala Car Rental along Chiremba Road in four vehicles.

On arrival they waved placards denouncing the company for allegedly facilitating an abduction.

The court heard that the demonstrators chanted slogans, while whistling and filming the event.

As a result of the accused's actions, Impala Car Rental company employees failed to do their work as they were forced to remain in their offices fearing for their lives.

Last week, nine ZINASU members, who were arrested after demonstrating in front of the Harare Magistrates Court following the arrest of Ngadziore appeared in court.

Takudzwa Gwaze (26), Brian Zvikomborero (26), Donald Marevanhema (27), Takudzwa Mukono (23), Arnold Mazonde (23), Talent Jinga (23), Ignatius Nxobo (23), Mitchell Lieto (22) and Nancy Njenge (22) were charged with participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence or breach of peace or bigotry when they appeared before magistrate Mrs Taruvinga.

They were freed on $2 000 bail each and will be back in court on October 30.

Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa prosecuted in both matters.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.