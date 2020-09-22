Sudan: Daglo Reviews With RF Delegation Peace Process

Khartoum — The Vice-Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo reviewed, Monday, with the Advance delegation of the Revolutionary Front headed by Yasser Arman the peace process in the country.

The delegation deputy chairman, Nimir Abdul Rahman said in press statements that the meeting discussed the situations in eastern Sudan, affirming the RFreadiness to contribute to solve eastern Sudan issues and maintain peace and stability in the state.

Nimir pointed out that special conference on the issues of Eastern Sudan will be held after the signing of the final peace agreement, in Juba.