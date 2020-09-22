Sudan: Peace and Security Council Holds Emergency Session

21 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Peace and Security Council,chaired by the Member of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Shams Edeen Kabashi on Monday, held emergency session to discuss the current security situations.

The council assured the necessity for the humanitarian work and the flow of the relief assistances to the affected populationin all parts of the countryaccording to the stiulated measures and regulations, affirming the important role being played by the Humanitarian Aid Commission and the voluntary organizations.

The meeting directed the concened circles to reactivate the Joint Technical Committee to coordinate the work of the organizations and speed up the procedures for delivery of the assistances to the affected people.

