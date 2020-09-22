Sudan: Interior Minister Meets Refugees Commissioner

21 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Interior, Lit-General, Al-Terrifi Idris Dafalla met, Monday, at his office, the Commissioner for RefugeesAbdulla Suleiman Mohammed Hamed.

The minister, during the meeting ws briefed on receiving the refugees, the voluntary Repatriation Plan and the provision of funding, affirming his full readiness to coordinate and cooperate with the Ministry of Interior to promote the commission's plans and programs.

The meeting, also, discussed the efforts being exerted by the ministry to provide the civil protection for the refugees and shelter services.

The Police Press Office said the Commissioner for the Refugees said the Pece Agreement will have positive impact on maintaining security and stability in the area and support the issues of refuge and refugees.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.