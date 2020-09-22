Sudan: Interior Minister Meets Refugees Commissioner

Khartoum — Minister of Interior, Lit-General, Al-Terrifi Idris Dafalla met, Monday, at his office, the Commissioner for RefugeesAbdulla Suleiman Mohammed Hamed.

The minister, during the meeting ws briefed on receiving the refugees, the voluntary Repatriation Plan and the provision of funding, affirming his full readiness to coordinate and cooperate with the Ministry of Interior to promote the commission's plans and programs.

The meeting, also, discussed the efforts being exerted by the ministry to provide the civil protection for the refugees and shelter services.

The Police Press Office said the Commissioner for the Refugees said the Pece Agreement will have positive impact on maintaining security and stability in the area and support the issues of refuge and refugees.