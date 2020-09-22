Sudan: Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets Lord Sheik in London

London — Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Omar Gamar-Eddin Ismail met last Saturday in Sudan embassy premises in London with member of all -Party parliamentary groups in London Lord Sheik.

The meeting focused on a number of issues including organization of second bilateral conference between Sudan and United Kingdom.

The objective of the conference is to tackle trade and investment issues between the two countries.

The minister thanked lord Sheik for the efforts he has made aimed at holding a meeting by humanitarian organizations to support flood affected population in Sudan.