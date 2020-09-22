Sudan: Declaration of University of Khartoum for National Building and Democratic Transition

Khartoum — The Forum for National Building and Democratic Transition of the University of Khartoum stressed that citizenship shall the basic criterion for the exercise of rights and duties, and that people are equal before the law regardless of their origins or religious beliefs.

The chairperson of the higher committee for the forum and Vice - Chancellor of the forum, Prof. Fadwa Abdul-Rahman Ali Taha, said at the regular news forum of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Monday that leading figures of the armed struggle movements, the resistance movements, the youth forces, political, civil and military entities, besides representatives of the Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers and the Prime Minister have taken part in the forum which was held during the period July 2 - 28.

She pointed out that the forum has discussed issues of the transitional period in full transparency, responsibility and patriotism, explaining that the forum outcome included the peace building, the transitional justice and reconstruction as well as the economic reform, the independent and sustainable development, strategies for the building of the Sudanese state institutions within the framework of democratic governance, in addition to constitutional and political reform and purification of the public space.

Prof. Fadwa referred to the divergent views regarding the challenges facing the transitional period, since the signing of the constitutional document and after that formation of the transitional government with its sovereign and ministerial sides, a matter which is considered a natural phenomenon represented in the difference of opinions and points of views between the parties of the forces aligned to the revolution.

She indicated that the continuation of differences and their move in a vicious circle will inevitably push them to develop into disputes and different stands that are detrimental to the issues of peace, justice and democratic transformation, therefore, the University of Khartoum, considering this crucial time in the history of the revolution, managed to live up to its duty to develop communication channels and understanding between the components of the Sudanese people, including the youth forces who are the makers and guards of the change, until an agreement was reached on the declaration of the forum that contains the most important agreed upon issues.

Prof. Fadwa stated that the declaration of the forum contains the basic principles for the transitional period and after it, until the transition to the democratic system is completed, adding that a set of lofty principles for this transition shall be enshrined in a constitution that stipulates federalism at all the federal, regional and local levels, with the broad participation that shall take place, starting from the constitution-making itself and moving to the equitable sharing of power and resources, including the allocation of considerable percentages of resources for the less developing areas toward achieving balanced and comprehensive development.