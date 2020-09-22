Sudan: Visit to DRR (Disaster Risk Disaster) Interventions in Mayo Funded By Italian Cooperation

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry Labor and Social Development, H.E Mohamed Elshabik, the newly appointed Commissioner General of Jabel Awlia Locality Ehad Asheem Ismail, the Italian Ambassador, H.E Gianluigi Vassallo, the Commissioner General of Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) of Khartoum State, H.E Mustafa Adam Ahmad Hussein and the head of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation in Khartoum, Vincenzo Racalbuto, paid a visit to Mayo today, where Italy is implementing several project aimed at easing the difficulties of the local population.

"In those difficult days, where Sudanese people have been affected by heavy rainfall and floods causing the death of 110 people and affected more than 650,000 people across the country since July, it is imperative for us to show our support to those who are suffering because of this calamity and a more severe food insecurity"A press release quoted the Italian ambassador as saying, Monday.

The statement pointed out the Italian cooperation is active in all the four areas in Mayo through different interventions with an overall amount of 4.850 million euros.

It pointed out that in Mayo Angola, Maymouna School - hosting more than 350 students - has been completely rehabilitated with the support of Hope Sudan, a local NGO named; four channels and three crossing bridges have been realized and rehabilitated with the participation of Jabel Awlia Locality and theparticipation of the local community.

It explained that the The interventions are following the assessment made by the Italian Civil protection -CIMA research Foundation - last march aimed at assessing ponding-prone areas in Mayo and defining possible surface water disposal solutions.

"The Italian Cooperation is deeply engaged in Mayo area and we will continue to support the most vulnerablepeople. In this framework we are working through DRR (Disaster Risk Disaster) approach: 1.800 jute soil sacks and 225 plastic cover have been distributed to the local population in the areas of Yarmouk, Gabboush, Angola and Mandella, channels will be completed within next week, and we are about to start the construction of a new school in Mayo Mandella using local material and a bottom up approach," underlined Racalbuto, Director of AICS Khartoum

Alongside the visit to the channel and Maymouna School, the delegation visited the pediatric clinic run by the Italian Ngo Emergency and funded among other donors by Italy. The clinic offers fully free of charge pediatric care for children up to age 14, an antenatal/postnatal care and screening programme for malnutrition and basic hygiene rules. In Yarmouk area, within the Italian funded emergency programme, the Italian Ngo AISPO has installed rainwater tank to collect and store rain water runoff, typically rooftops via pipes.

The release quoted the Undersecretary of Labor and Social development echoed thanks to Italy and the local communities for their commitment for Mayo, and highlighted that it is our joint duty to ensure and promote sustainable wellbeing for the most vulnerable population.