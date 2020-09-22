Sudan: SUNA Facebook Page Partakes in Airing Peace Concert

20 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — SUNA participates, today, Monday, in the live broadcast on the social media platform (Facebook) at the on line ceremony organized by the European Union mission to celebrate the International Day of Peace.

The ceremony includes more than 14 Sudanese artists , musicians and talented young people who will display their artworks to show the role of youth in achieving peace and the values of tolerance, coexistence and anti-violence culture.

The EU mission indicated in a statement issued yesterday that, due to the COVID-19, the ceremony would be broadcast on social media.

