Malawi: UDF Suspends Party Official Nkhana Over Leaked Conversation With DPP's Mpinganjira

Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has suspended it's Deputy Organising Secretary Andrew Nkhana over leaked conversation, which among others, claims that the party will merge with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

In the leaked audio, DPP Publicity Secretary, Brown Mpinganjira reveals the planned merger whose leader will be former President Peter Mutharika and deputized Atupele Muluzi until a convention is held.

But this did not go down well with UDF National Executive Committee (NEC), which at its extra ordinary meeting held 20th September; 2020, resolved to suspended him with immediate effect.

UDF Acting Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Mwawa, who Confirmed the development, distanced the party from Nkhana's remarks, saying they don't represent the position of the party.

Mwawa said Nkhana will appear before the disciplinary hearing committee over the matter.

"The meeting heard and considered the report of misconduct by it's Deputy Organising Secretary Hon Andrew Nkana who has been suspended both from his position and as a Member of UDF with immediate effect," said Mwawa.

He also said it was resolved that all UDF structures including NEC members should seek a fresh mandate after the finalization of the party's strategic plan.

"The National conference has appointed a committee to develop its Strategic Plan to look into the road map and plan for the Extra Ordinary National Conference.

"The strategic plan must be completed within 9 months" said Mwawa.

He further observed that UDF officials, who have been calling for an early elective convention, are not in the wrong, saying they were exercising their right.

And writing on his official Facebook page, UDF President Atupele Muluzi said extra-ordinary meeting to discuss a range of issues regarding the critical work of the party and it's performance during recent fresh elections.

"The entire UDF leadership realizes that our supporters are massively disappointed with our recent performances and are wanting to put things right - to get on with rebuilding to fight again.

"The party believes that the work begins now and that the National Executive Committee (NEC) and all party structures must seek a fresh mandate in preparation for the next elections," said Muluzi, who was presidential running mate to Mutharika.

Muluzi stressed UDF will be reorganizing itself by holding elections starting from the Constituency, District, Region and finally the NEC, soon after the finalization of its strategic plan as well as review of its performance after the recent elections.

"The review process will be extremely important in order to get to the bottom of the questions being asked by many of our supporters as to what has gone wrong and why it has gone wrong.

"These are important questions that need to be answered so that the party can do better in future. It is therefore encouraging that all the leaders embrace the review process and are open to feedback as well as constructive criticism," said Muluzi.

According to him, the strategic plan will allow them to strength their overall objectives and on how to effectively achieve those objectives on behalf of supporters.