Sudan: Prestigious Freedom Awards for Sudan Activists

21 September 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Washington DC — Two of this year's three prestigious Freedom Awards have been awarded by US NGO Freedom House to Sudanese civil society organisations: the Sudanese Professionals Association and the Organisation of the December Revolution Martyrs' Families.

Samahir El Mubarak accepted the Freedom Award on behalf of the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA). According to the US NGO Freedom House, that chooses the honorees, "the SPA organised and led the citizens of Sudan in peaceful protests demanding regime change in 2018. As a direct result of these protests, dictator Omar al-Bashir was removed from office in April 2019. Today, the SPA is part of Sudan's transitional government. The SPA is an independent organisation made up of doctors, pharmacists, engineers, lawyers, journalists, teachers and supporters."

Dr. Amira Babiker accepted the Freedom Award on behalf of the Organisation of the December Revolution Martyrs' Families. Freedom House: "The organisation was created in response to the June 3, 2019 massacre of peaceful protesters by Sudan's Armed Forces General Command. Their enduring mission is to ensure that justice for their loved ones is served and that their children did not die in vain. The organisation serves as a watchdog, guarding the values of freedom, peace and justice, and guiding Sudan toward a successful transition to democracy."

This year's third Freedom Award has gone to Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement.

Since 1943, the annual Freedom Awards have recognized outstanding leaders who have championed freedom and democracy, including His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Winston Churchill, Vaclav Havel, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Hala Al-Dosari, Edward R. Murrow and Bernard Baruch.

Freedom House

Freedom House was founded in 1941. It works as an independent watchdog organisation, dedicated to the expansion of freedom and democracy around the world. Freedom House speaks out against the main threats to democracy, and empowers citizens to exercise their fundamental rights through a unique combination of analysis, advocacy, and direct support to frontline defenders of freedom, especially those working in closed authoritarian societies. Freedom House produces research and reports on issues related to democracy, political rights and civil liberties. Freedom House's programmes support human rights and democracy advocates in their efforts to promote open government, defend human rights, strengthen civil society and facilitate the free flow of information and ideas.

