Somalia Says Army Kills 12 Shabaab Militants

At least 12 Shabab militants were killed on Sunday in a military operation in the Lower Shabelle region in southern Somalia, a military official said on Monday.

Several Shabab extremists were also injured in the operation in Barire town, said Ahmed Hassan Siyad, 143 Section Commander of the Somali National Army.

"We discovered the militants' presence in the area and launched an attack on them, killing 12 of their fighters," Siyad told the media.

The army also removed landmines placed by the militants in the neighborhood, he said.

Government forces have intensified operations against al-Shabab in the southern regions, where the militants are still hiding in the rural areas and conducting ambushes and planting landmines.