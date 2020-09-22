Somalia Says Army Kills 12 Shabaab Militants

21 September 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

At least 12 Shabab militants were killed on Sunday in a military operation in the Lower Shabelle region in southern Somalia, a military official said on Monday.

Several Shabab extremists were also injured in the operation in Barire town, said Ahmed Hassan Siyad, 143 Section Commander of the Somali National Army.

"We discovered the militants' presence in the area and launched an attack on them, killing 12 of their fighters," Siyad told the media.

The army also removed landmines placed by the militants in the neighborhood, he said.

Government forces have intensified operations against al-Shabab in the southern regions, where the militants are still hiding in the rural areas and conducting ambushes and planting landmines.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.