Nigeria: FIFA Approves Us $ 1.1m for Mini Stadium in Kebbi

21 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Aliyu M. Hamagam

Birnin Kebbi — FIFA has approved $ 1.1 million for the construction of a mini stadium of 5,000 sitting capacity in Kebbi State.

The Secretary General of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Muhammad Sanusi, made this known on Monday at the foundation laying ceremony of the stadium in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi state capital.

"FIFA has approved the sum of US $ 1.189, 477.09 for the construction of 267 seats mini stadium with the extension capacity of 5000 seats.

"The project is expected to be completed in six months time."

Sanusi, said the stadium which was designed to accommodate a maximum of 5000 seats would at initial phase house 267 seats adding that the project was expected to be completed in six months time.

According to Sanusi, the construction of the mini stadium in Kebbi to be bankrolled by FIFA, was the first of its kind in the country saying, two of such stadiums were pencilled down for construction by the world football governing body in the country.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.