Nigeria: FIFA Approves Us $ 1.1m for Mini Stadium in Kebbi

Birnin Kebbi — FIFA has approved $ 1.1 million for the construction of a mini stadium of 5,000 sitting capacity in Kebbi State.

The Secretary General of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Muhammad Sanusi, made this known on Monday at the foundation laying ceremony of the stadium in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi state capital.

"FIFA has approved the sum of US $ 1.189, 477.09 for the construction of 267 seats mini stadium with the extension capacity of 5000 seats.

"The project is expected to be completed in six months time."

Sanusi, said the stadium which was designed to accommodate a maximum of 5000 seats would at initial phase house 267 seats adding that the project was expected to be completed in six months time.

According to Sanusi, the construction of the mini stadium in Kebbi to be bankrolled by FIFA, was the first of its kind in the country saying, two of such stadiums were pencilled down for construction by the world football governing body in the country.