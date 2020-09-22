Nigeria: Emir of Zazzau - Kaduna Declares Public Holiday for Prayers

The Kaduna State Government has declared three days of mourning for the late Emir of Zazzau, Shehu Idris.

A statement by Governor Nasir El-Rufai's media adviser, Muyiwa Adekeye, on Monday, states that "public offices will open as normal on 21 and 22 September 2020."

"There will be a public holiday on 23 September to honour his memory."

According to the statement, flags will fly at half-mast during the mourning period.

The late Emir of Zazzau died on Sunday at the Army 44 Reference Hospital in Kaduna after a short illness.

He died at the age of 84 and was Emir of Zazzau for 45 years.

He was buried in Zaria on Sunday amidst thousands of sympathisers.