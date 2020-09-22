Nigeria: Emir of Zazzau - Kaduna Declares Public Holiday for Prayers

21 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Lere

The Kaduna State Government has declared three days of mourning for the late Emir of Zazzau, Shehu Idris.

A statement by Governor Nasir El-Rufai's media adviser, Muyiwa Adekeye, on Monday, states that "public offices will open as normal on 21 and 22 September 2020."

"There will be a public holiday on 23 September to honour his memory."

According to the statement, flags will fly at half-mast during the mourning period.

The late Emir of Zazzau died on Sunday at the Army 44 Reference Hospital in Kaduna after a short illness.

He died at the age of 84 and was Emir of Zazzau for 45 years.

He was buried in Zaria on Sunday amidst thousands of sympathisers.

