Uganda: Bobi Wine Pins EC Over Museveni's Academic Credentials

Kyadondo East Member of Parliament and Presidential aspirant, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine on Monday accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of applying double standards when it failed to produce certified copies of academic papers of President Museveni.

"The Electoral Commission which took a few days to release my academic documents is now speaking in tongues when it comes to Gen. Museveni's documents. The Emperor is naked," Bobi Wine posted on his social media platforms.

Bobi Wine had previously written to the Electoral Commission expressing doubt as to whether the academic documents presented by Mr Museveni for purposes of nomination for the office of the President in the 2016 general election were verified as required by the law.

He also used the same letter in expression of doubt regarding the propriety of President Museveni's nomination, generally as a presidential candidate for the elections of 2016.

According to the acting Secretary of EC, Mr Leonard Mulekwah, the academic documents for candidate Kaguta Museveni as presented in 2016 did not require verification since they were governed under Section 4 (15) of the Presidential Elections Act, 2005.

"For avoidance of doubt, if a candidate has an advanced level certificate obtained in Uganda or qualifications higher than the prescribed qualification obtained in Uganda or obtained from the former University of East Africa or any of its constituent colleges, then, there shall be no need for the verification of his or her qualifications by the National Council for Higher Education," Mr Mulekwah wrote.

In the EC's to Bobi Wine as to whether the nomination of President Museveni as a candidate in 2016 was proper and legal, Mr Mulekwah said that the issue was conclusively canvassed in the Presidential Election Petition No. 01 of 2018 ( Amama Mbabazi Vs Museveni, EC & Others) Supreme Court of Uganda- at page 7 that among other things states,

"Based on our findings... we find that the 2nd Respondent nominated the 1st respondent as a Presidential Candidate in accordance with provisions of the PEA... Accordingly, we find that there was no failure on the part of the 2nd Respondent to comply with the PEA."

The Museveni-Kyagulanyi academic-qualification war was ignited on August 21, after lawyer Mr Male Mabirizi petitioned the EC demanding to see Mr Kyagulanyi's academic papers, and also seeking a caveat against his nomination.