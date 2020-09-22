Liberia: Best Approach in Solving Issues of Alleged Falsification of Liberian Citizenship - the Naturalized Citizens Perspective

The world has become a global village! It has become part of human right that individuals have the right to citizenship - not just to become citizens of their countries of origin, but also citizens of other nations. Natural born Liberians have taken advantage of this right and picked up citizenship of other nations especially the United States of America. Other nationals resident in Liberia have also taken advantage of this right as provided in the Liberian constitution (21.3) and taken up citizenship in Liberia. In fact, article 28 of the 1986 constitution of Liberia declares that "nobody shall be denied the right to change citizenship or nationality".

However, the issue of alleged fake certificate of citizenship has been reported in Liberia over the years. As far back as 1982, the then Commissioner of Immigration David G. Barshell had confiscated about 200 alleged fake certificates of citizenship in Liberia. Up till present, there are allegations that there are many fake certificates of citizenship circulating all around the Republic of Liberia. This came into more focus during the period of the confirmation hearing of the NEC Chairman designate, Cllr A. Ndubuisi Nwabudike! During the investigation of his citizenship, it was reported that neither the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) nor Criminal Court "B" could lay hands on any document to authenticate the citizenship of Cllr Nwabudike. So the issue of alleged fake certificate of citizenship has been an aged - long problem in Liberia.

The big question here is: How can this problem be solved? Here are some recommendations:

The government of Liberia should create a digital data base of all naturalized citizens. Up till date, all records concerning naturalized citizens are manually filed both at the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) and Criminal Court "B". It is possible that over the years, either as a result of the 14 years of civil conflict in Liberia or as a result of relocation of these entities from one building to another, some records might have be misplaced or lost. The implication is that the unfortunate ones whose records might have been misplaced or lost under these circumstances, will be termed as holders of fake certificates of citizenship. But with a digital data base, these records would be permanently preserved.

The government of Liberia should identify and remove from duty all immigration officers and other officials from the court who are involved in facilitating and issuing fake certificates of citizenship to innocent aliens who sincerely desire to become citizens of Liberia. They are the ones causing the problem. But they always go sky free while their clients bear the weight.

That the Liberia Immigration Service should create more awareness among the aliens on the process of naturalization in Liberia. This will help get alien community well informed about the process of naturalization, and will reduce the possibility of being misled by anyone. This will be possible by a better relationship between the LIS and alien community in Liberia.

That the government of Liberia should accommodate and accept all those who are holders of certificates of citizenship presently and put in place a better mechanism that will close all loop holes that lead to the issuance of fake certificates of citizenship in the country.

In my humble opinion, if these recommendations are taken seriously and implemented by relevant authorities, the issue of fake certificate of citizenship will be a thing of history in Liberia.