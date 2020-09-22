Liberia: 'Rise Above Politics'

21 September 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By R. Joyclyn Wea

-Judge Peabody Urges Judiciary

The Judge of the Civil Law Court "B" wants the Liberian Judiciary rise above politics and work to narrow what he terms as 'the access to justice gap' the country is currently experiencing.

Judge Kennedy Peabody says the society is more open, tolerant and economically successful when people have easy access to justice.

He made the statement Monday September 21, 2020, when he delivered the charge for the opening of the September Term of the Sixth Judicial Circuit, Civil Law Courts 'A&B' held at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia.

Judge Peabody further noted that change is needed in the legal system of Liberia; though he did not state what kind of change he wants to take place within the system, noting that "reform is the platform and change is a must."

"It is an undisputed fact that no society can exist without the rule of law; this is regard as the pillar of modern day constitutional democracy. However, the accessibility of justice and sustainability of our democracy is cardinal in this dispensation."

Accordingly; Judge Peabody urged lawyers and justice actors in Liberia to continue to fight for the rights of everyone who comes into contact with the legal system, to advance the rule of law and the cause of justice, which is the values they as lawyers believe in.

Judge Peabody emphasized the need for all to be at the forefront to achieve what he believes is long-overdue relative to the legal system and access to justice.

Though he did not state any reliance for said statement, it is believe that most of the justice actors in the country have been involved with politics these days, thus putting a dark cloud on the system.

"We recognize and acknowledge the challenges to achieving our goals, but there is no easy way to success. No pain no gain. When the rule of law and human rights are responsibility to our clients, to our people, we must set the pace for the young generation of lawyers," the Civil Law Court Judge noted.

At the same time, he stressed the need to expand the access to justice legal aid program to include access to appellate review for poor and less fortunate citizens and residents

Judge Peabody indicated that the inadequacies and limitations of the legal system needs remedy, which can be done by initiative of the Liberia National Bar Association and not leave it with the politicians or government.

"We must embrace change and make sure that people have access to essential legal services as a bar, it is a must. We cannot and should not shy away from the fight for our people to have access to justice. We must make sure nobody, regardless of their race, gender, ethnicity or identity is left behind or excluded," he added.

Read the original article on New Republic.

