Zimbabwe: 'Chamisa Does Not Transport Mugabe Milk'

22 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

MDC Alliance secretary-general Charlton Hwende has dismissed claims by his erstwhile MDC-T colleague Douglas Mwonzora that Nelson Chamisa's trucks were in the business of transporting milk from Gushungo Dairy.

The dairy is owned by Grace Mugabe, widow to former President Robert Mugabe.

In an address while commemorating the MDC's 21st anniversary at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House Saturday, Mwonzora said told party supporters Chamisa was fronting a faction within Zanu PF, adding he was doing business with the Mugabe family's Gushungo Holdings.

However, Hwende dismissed Mwonzora's utterances as lies.

"I never wanted to dignify Mwonzora's lies that myself and Nelson Chamisa used to have a contract to transport milk for Gushungo Diaries," Hwende said.

"He repeated the same lie over the weekend. He created this lie during the 2014 MDC-T congress. He even created and printed fake receipts showing that we had delivered milk.

"This was all fake even my company's name is written as Twinsdale. I used to own a company that was called Twinsday Logistics that had car carriers and one cannot carry milk with such type of trucks."

Hwende added: "The President Nelson Chamisa was never a director of this company and I never met Mugabe or Grace in my entire life.

"My company's operations were based mainly in Namibia and Angola. In Zimbabwe, we used to deliver cars that we were clearing in Walvis Bay only."

Mwonzora had castigated MDC Alliance party leadership and supporters for calling MDC-T leaders a front of the ruling party Zanu PF.

"There are those who said we are working with Zanu PF, Khupe is being used by Zanu PF, Komichi was bought by Zanu PF, Mwonzora was bought by Zanu PF, let me tell you that those that were bought by Zanu PF are there," he said.

"Khupe, Komichi, Mwonzora, havana kumbobvira vatakura mukaka we Gushungo Dairy, ndimika babamunini maitakura mukaka we Gushungo Dairy.

"For you to see that this person was bought by Zanu PF or not check whether that person has been arrested or not.

"Khupe has been arrested seven times, Komichi has been arrested so many times, myself, Mwonzora I don't even remember how many times I have been arrested, ko babamunini makambosungwawo here?"

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.