Sudan: Information Ministry's Forum Emphasizes Building of Media On Peace Philosophy

Khartoum — The General Administration for the spokesman's Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Information, has organized, today the ministry's monthly forum entitled (Media and Peace Discourse in the Light of Juba Peace Agreement).

Adviser of the Prime Minister for Peace, Professor Juma'a Kinda Kalou, has reviewed the agreement defining its most important features, stressing that the agreement was based on the government of the transitional period in all its sovereign and executive aspects, he referred to many of the features included in the agreement, noting that the national issues, the tracks and geography are the important features of the agreement. He added that those who did not join the peace have a track to join it now, pointing that the agreement includes areas where there is no war and peace issues due to the coalitions between armed struggle movements with demands political movements, indicating that the negotiators from both sides benefited from previous experiences by harmonizing the agreement and the constitutional document by merging them together, affirming that the agreement was 100% Sudanese, and its closer to the spirit of traditional reconciliation (judiaha).

Kinda asserted that the agreement is an African model for a Sudanese solutions to the problems of Africa, adding that the final form of the agreement is open which is called the agreement of agreements, calling for examining the agreement by the research centers, universities and media professionals, studying it, understanding it, and to work with its advantages and treat the negatives.

The Director of the Future Voluntary Organization, Garibullah Abdullah Sabah al-Khair, reviewed the agreement's scientific analysis and gains, saying that the agreement must be read from the angle of the expected challenges and obstacles, pointing out that the transformation of the agreement from texts into practical programs on the ground face many obstacles related to the framework of the agreement in terms of its structure, and part related to the agreement components, pointing to the hard work for the transfer of the agreement in practice which needs a mechanism consisting of specialists in the field of civil society organizations for its capability of movement and its acceptance by societies.

Dr. Abbas At-Tijani on his part has reviewed the media discourse for the peace phase, emphasizing its accommodation to the changes in the structure and consider the changes in the state bodies.

He indicated importance of reconsideration of media institutions and policies, and the establishment of a discourse different from the previous one, pledging to the policy makers and media planners for the adaptation of pluralistic media and a democratic orientation that contributes in a greater ane better change to the reality by removing the controlled media.

He called for the development of clear media guidelines with the ability to obtain information and interrogate officials and hold them accountable, hoping that the media will be flexible and a voice for those have no voice, stressing and that the media discourse must be based on the Peace philosophy itself and the positive peace, noting the stage of building and absorbing congestion and changing the stereotype while adhering to the national issues to preserve national cohesion, coexistence and societal fabric.