Sudan: Dr.hamdouk - We Will Silence All the Guns in Our Country

21 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — On the occasion of the World Peace Day, the Trnsitional Prime Minister, Dr.Abdulla Hamdouk, on Monday, tweeted on his Tweeter account as saying" We have to remember that our people, a year ago, achieved grat revolution after decades of war, raising the slogan of peace as one of the basic values"

Dr. Hamadouk indicated that in response to this will, we started a Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue to bring the just and comprehensive peace to the war-affected people of Sudan, in rural and urban areas.

" We succeeded in the first stage of the peace talks, in Juba, and we continue with the same determination to silence all the guns in our country to create a unique and successful modelfor consensus and democratic transition, to be presented, humbly, to the region and to the world" He tweeted

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Former Botswana President Khama Slams Zimbabwe's 'Brutal Regime'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.