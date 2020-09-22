Sudan: Dr.hamdouk - We Will Silence All the Guns in Our Country

Khartoum — On the occasion of the World Peace Day, the Trnsitional Prime Minister, Dr.Abdulla Hamdouk, on Monday, tweeted on his Tweeter account as saying" We have to remember that our people, a year ago, achieved grat revolution after decades of war, raising the slogan of peace as one of the basic values"

Dr. Hamadouk indicated that in response to this will, we started a Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue to bring the just and comprehensive peace to the war-affected people of Sudan, in rural and urban areas.

" We succeeded in the first stage of the peace talks, in Juba, and we continue with the same determination to silence all the guns in our country to create a unique and successful modelfor consensus and democratic transition, to be presented, humbly, to the region and to the world" He tweeted