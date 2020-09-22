Sudan: Al-Taj - Peace and Democracy Institute Partnership Benefitable for All

21 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Regional Centre for Training and Devlopment of Civil Society celebrated, on Monday, the initials of the Peace Agreement, in Juba between Sudan Government and the Revolutionary Front on the occasion of the World Peace Day which coincides Oct-21 2020.

The Centre Executive Director, Ismail Taj, addressing the celebration stressed that peace and democracy institute a partnership benefitable for all.

He described the revolutionary movement of youth as the catalyzer for peace.

"We encourage the youth to engage in political participationto realize the future of the political process" He said

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.