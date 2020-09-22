Sudan: Al-Taj - Peace and Democracy Institute Partnership Benefitable for All

Khartoum — The Regional Centre for Training and Devlopment of Civil Society celebrated, on Monday, the initials of the Peace Agreement, in Juba between Sudan Government and the Revolutionary Front on the occasion of the World Peace Day which coincides Oct-21 2020.

The Centre Executive Director, Ismail Taj, addressing the celebration stressed that peace and democracy institute a partnership benefitable for all.

He described the revolutionary movement of youth as the catalyzer for peace.

"We encourage the youth to engage in political participationto realize the future of the political process" He said