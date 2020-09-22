Sudan: Countries of World Renew Commitment to Non-Violenc and Making of Peace

21 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Anumber of countries, on Monday, renewed their commitment to the non-violence, making of peace and ending the war, the European Union Ambassador to Khartoum, Robert Van den Dool said.

The Head of the EU delegation to Sudan addressing the celebration marking the World Peace Day has affirmed that war born violence and violence does not bring peace and stability, adding that in 2019, the Sudanese people rushed to streets in peaceful protest overthrowing dictatorial regime , establishing peaceful transitional government that signed peace agreement , in Juba, in August.31.2020.

He underlined that the EU determined to stand by the Sudanese people to complete the peae process which willrealize justice and prosperity, referring that August.2020 Peace Agreement represents milestone for the New Sudan, if the pece agreement implemented.

The EU diplomat called on all the armed movements to join the peace process, lauding the Sudanese men and women , the martyrs, the refugees, the widos, the orphans and the homeless famiies who sacrified themselves for the peace issue.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Former Botswana President Khama Slams Zimbabwe's 'Brutal Regime'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.