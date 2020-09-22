Sudan: Countries of World Renew Commitment to Non-Violenc and Making of Peace

Khartoum — Anumber of countries, on Monday, renewed their commitment to the non-violence, making of peace and ending the war, the European Union Ambassador to Khartoum, Robert Van den Dool said.

The Head of the EU delegation to Sudan addressing the celebration marking the World Peace Day has affirmed that war born violence and violence does not bring peace and stability, adding that in 2019, the Sudanese people rushed to streets in peaceful protest overthrowing dictatorial regime , establishing peaceful transitional government that signed peace agreement , in Juba, in August.31.2020.

He underlined that the EU determined to stand by the Sudanese people to complete the peae process which willrealize justice and prosperity, referring that August.2020 Peace Agreement represents milestone for the New Sudan, if the pece agreement implemented.

The EU diplomat called on all the armed movements to join the peace process, lauding the Sudanese men and women , the martyrs, the refugees, the widos, the orphans and the homeless famiies who sacrified themselves for the peace issue.