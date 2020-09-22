Sudan: Health Minister Affirms Importance of Coordination Between State Sectors to Ward Off Impacts of Floods

Khartoum — The Minister of Health, Dr. Usama Ahmed Abdul-Rahim, has underscored the importance of coordination and joint work between the various sectors and societal forces in the country to ward off the impacts of floods.

In a press conference at the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Monday evening, the minister pointed to the challenges facing the ministry, which are represented in the insufficient logistical support of fuel and vehicles to deliver aid, and the lack of funding to bridge the gap, especially at the state and local levels, as well as the gap in environmental sanitation and safety, insect control, raising the community awareness, and the shortage insecticides, in addition to the lack of necessary funding to cover the cost of medicines supply and medical equipments at an estimated cost of 12 million dollars.

The minister underscored the important role that the international community plays as a genuine partner in enhancing the response to health emergencies through immediate notification of any health phenomenon, the contribution to raising the health awareness and participating in environmental sanitation campaigns, besides the adherence to the health policies of the Federal and State Ministry of Health.

The Minister of Health indicated that the ministry had completed training of 95% of the targeted federal and state response teams to immediately intervene in incidents within 48 hours, in addition to immediate notification of any developments to the number (4114).

He referred to the coordinative work between the Ministry of Health, the higher rainfall emergency committee, the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, the Commission for Humanitarian Aid and the health partners.