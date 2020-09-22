Nigeria: Nasarawa Communities Laud Dangote On Projects

Residents in some communities of Nasarawa State have lauded Dangote Sugar for providing hospital, water and schools for them.

The communities where Dangote's firm is implementing the backward integration sugar project include Tunga, Awe, Azara, and Wuse.

The District Head of Tunga, Alhaji Shuaibu Ibrahim, who spoke for the communities said, although the company's investment was yet to start yielding profit, they had received compensation already.

Shuaibu said they would work to secure the project, adding that his people had never dreamt of hosting such a project.

He further appreciated Aliko Dangote for his success which, he said, is linked to their success. "We appreciate the company for providing our people with a borehole, as well as the hospital and school currently being constructed.

"Dangote has given our people jobs; it has paid compensation, they've given us water, and they are giving us hospital and school therefore we need to be grateful."

The Chief Press Secretary to Nasarawa State government, Ibrahim Addra, said the state government was desirous of intensifying its industrialisation project.

He said Dangote Group is the biggest private sector investor in the backward integration policy of the federal government.

In 2017, Dangote Industries Limited signed a $7 million Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state for critical investments.