Zimbabwe: Moyo Ready to Roar After Overcoming Hurdles

Zimbabwe international forward, David Moyo, says he will never turn his back on his country and is now ready for the big stage.

He has enjoyed an encouraging start in the Scottish Premiership.

The Hamilton Academical striker has started in six of the seven matches for the Lanarkshire club this season.

He has made a single appearance from the bench.

The Zimbabwe-born striker, who moved to the UK when he was 11, has been involved in three of the seven goals the Accies have scored this term.

The dreadlocked player is confident he will start finding the target regularly for coach Brian Rice's charges.

"I don't want to put myself under unnecessary pressure. What is very important, at the end of the day, is to play purposeful football," said Moyo.

"Obviously, scoring goals is part of my job and I am glad I am in good form.

"The form has helped me so much that I am more confident as I perform in each game.

"I know the goals are coming but as, I have said, I don't want to put myself under too much pressure.

"I am working every day at training to be the best player I can. That involves scoring goals, as well but, generally, I am enjoying my game at the moment and I hope to maintain or even better what I have done so far."

Moyo, who was capped once for Zimbabwe in 2014 in an international friendly against Morocco, said he was ready to help the Warriors qualify for the AFCON finals in Cameroon and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"Although I moved from Zimbabwe a long time ago, I know that's my country," he said.

"Representing my country at international level will be a dream come true.

"I take great pride in representing my country. Of course, I have already been capped, in that friendly match against Morocco about six years ago but, playing for Zimbabwe in an AFCON or FIFA World Cup qualifier will be a dream come true.

"I have all my papers in place and I am ready to represent my country, if called to do so. I have had a lot in my career.

"I have overcome several trials and tribulations in this journey and where I am today is a manifestation of the hard work and faith that I have invested.

"I just have to continue working hard and possibly represent my country and possibly achieve big things."

The 25-year old player scored two goals for the club in his debut season last term but his overall performance impressed the Hamilton technical team who recommended he be given a contract extension.

"That development alone motivated me to go the extra mile," he said. "I am working hard to try and repay the faith shown to me by the management.

"Playing football at this high level is something one needs to respect.

"I am God-fearing and it's a privilege to have something that you passionately love as your profession. I will take each game as it comes."

Yet, Moyo may not have developed to become a player in the Scottish top-flight league had he not battled to overcome a huge injury scare.

"There are so many incidents, in my life, which might have seen me losing focus," he said. "Probably, I would have been a data programmer by now, not a footballer.

"I was paid out by Northampton and thought my career was over and I wouldn't go into professional football.

"I also broke my foot and I was playing non-league football. I honestly never thought I would make a comeback but here I am."