Namibia: Samaria Summons Warriors From Slumber

WHIPPING the Brave Warriors into formidable shape before their return to international action next month is a tough task, head coach Bobby Samaria said on Monday when announcing a 35-man training squad.

Namibia's last international engagement was in November last year, while domestic club football ended earlier in May and Covid-19 lockdown restrictions this year compounded matters as contact sport was banned in the country since March.

With no active domestic league to choose from, Samaria kept faith with the bulk of the side that qualified for the African Nations Championship which was shelved from April to January 2021 in Cameroon.

The wholly home-based training squad will be placed in isolation during camp to limit their exposure to Covid-19.

"We are pressed for time. The games are just around the corner. We're not worried about the professional guys outside the country, they've been active. Our worry is the local players who have not played football for a very long time," Samaria told reporters in Windhoek.

"But in our profession, as players, you should not wait on coaches to tell you to train. It is up to the individual to ensure that they keep in shape even when there's no football. We [technical team] just fine-tune," said Samaria.

Nonetheless, the gaffer has a plan to get the Warriors battle ready by the time the Cosafa Senior Challenge and the Nelson Mandela Challenge friendly international against Bafana Bafana come around.

The former is tentatively set for 2-17 October and the latter, which is likely to feature a host of the foreign-based legion, on 5 October in South Africa. Namibia also have back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Mali to contend with in November.

Starting on Tuesday, the team will train twice a day at the NFA Technical Centre until their departure to South Africa.

To aid his cause, Samaria roped in Robert Nauseb as his deputy following Woody Jacobs' resignation under a cloud earlier this month. Nauseb was seconded from the Brave Gladiators with whom he fulfils the same role.

"When searching for an assistant coach, I looked at the element of trust, sporting conduct and enthusiasm in the game. I believe he has these, which are very important qualities for this position," Samaria said of his new partner, who is relishing the challenge.

"It wasn't a difficult decision to make. I'm grateful for this opportunity to show what I have learnt. I have a role to play for my country," said Nauseb.

"I'm still new in the game, but under him, I can learn more and help to take the team forward."

In the team are:

Goalkeepers - Ratanda Mbazuvara, Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Jonas Matheus, Immanuel Immanuel;

Defenders - Emilio Martin, Vitapi Ngaruka, Ivan Kamberipa, Pat-Nevin Uanivi, Larry Horaeb

Gregory Aukumeb, Approcius Petrus, Rehabeam Mbango, Tjiuana Tja Tjinotjiua, Erasmus Ikeinge

Johannes Mutanga, Denzil Haoseb, Kleopas Nuukushu;

Midfielders - Dynamo Fredericks, Immanuel Heita, Ambrosius Amseb, Wendell Rudath,

Gustav Isaak, Alfeus Handura, Llewelyn Stanley, Absalom Iimbondi, Wesley Katjiteo, Marcel Papama, Brandon Neibeb, Willy Stephanus;

Forwards - Elmo Kambindu, Issaskar Gurirab, Panduleni Nekundi, Mapenzi Muwanei, Monis Omseb and Hendrik Somaeb.