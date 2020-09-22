Zimbabwe: TelOne, NetOne Injects $10m to Fight Covid-19

22 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

TelOne and NetOne have availed $10 million towards the capacitation of public health facilities in the fight against Covid-19.

Speaking during the hand-over of a refurbished ward at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo Monday, ICT Minister Jenfan Muswere implored other corporates to assist the government in mobilising resources towards the mitigation and containment of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Both entities resolved to collaborate as state-owned entities in the telecoms sector on a 50/50 joint Covid-19 mitigation corporate social investment initiative and put together a combined total of $10 million towards both the immediate needs as well as medium to long term projects that seek to capacitate our public health facilities," he said.

"I am happy to advise that as a sector all players contributed immensely towards the setting up of the national Covid-19 response hotline 2019, through the donation of various ICT equipment and toll-free lines to facilitate the set-up of the Ministry of Health and Child Care National Emergency Call Centre Facility," said Muswere.

The minister praised the two state-owned telecommunications companies for availing various ICT equipment needed for the dissemination of Covid-19 information to prevent the spread of the disease.

"In addition, the sector also contributed to the setting up of the 2023 Hotline to enable the Ministry of Information to effectively disseminate critical information during this Covid-19 season, this facility is also operational and working smoothly," he said.

A fortnight ago, the two companies also renovated another wing at Sally Mugabe Hospital in Harare.

"A fortnight ago, we were at Sally Mugabe Hospital witnessing the fantastic work by NetOne and TelOne and today I am excited to be unveiling a newly refurbished 35 bed Ward B5 here at Mpilo Hospital.

"It is indeed gratifying to see the sterling efforts of these two entities in the ICT sector as well as the impactful contribution they continue to make in improving our health sector during such a challenging period for Zimbabwe and the world as a whole," said the minister.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.