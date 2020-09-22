Namibia: Old Boys Claim CCD Sixes Title

WHS Old Boys continued where they left off last season by winning the CCD Sixes Cricket tournament over the weekend.

Old Boys, the defending 50-over Premier League champions, clinched the season-opening CCD Sixes title after beating CCD Tigers by 16 runs in the final on Sunday.

Old Boys elected to bat and got off to a fine start as Zane Green smashed 31 runs from only 10 balls before being run out, while Craig Williams scored 10 before being dismissed by Ben Shikongo.

Gerhard Erasmus and Ruben Trumpelmann kept the runs flowing with Erasmus scoring 11 not out off seven balls and Trumpelmann 19 not out off seven balls as Old Boys reached a competitive 74 for two wickets off their five overs.

In reply, CCD Tigers were soon under pressure when their star batsman Stephen Baard was bowled by Mauritius Ngupita for only two runs.

Nicol Loftie-Eaton with 22 runs from 13 balls and Joshua Julies with 15 from five balls gave CCD hope, but they eventually fell well short of the target, reaching 58 for two wickets off their five overs.

Going into the final, Baard was the leading contender for the best batsman of the tournament award, but Green's final innings saw him snatching the title in the end, with a total of 114 runs off only 48 balls, while Baard scored 108 off 40 balls.

Mohammed Saleem of Zebras' first team won the best bowler of the tournament award with five wickets for 30 runs, finishing ahead of Zacheo van Vuuren of Old Boys and Jason Bolton of CCD II who both took three wickets.

The prize for the best all-rounder was keenly contested between CCD's Nicol Loftie-Eaton and Old Boys' Ruben Trumpelmann, with the latter just edging the former to the award. Trumpelmann scored 96 runs off 30 balls and took two wickets for 28 runs, while Loftie-Eaton scored 95 runs off 42 balls and took two wickets for 32 runs.

United I won the Plate trophy after beating CCD II by 16 runs in the final. United scored 49 without loss off their five overs, with Christiaan Delport scoring 31 off 17 balls and Ramsay McDonald 12 off 13 balls.

CCD II never came close and could only muster 33 for six wickets, with Andre Ziepke taking two wickets for two runs.

Old Boys, meanwhile, won a second title when their second team beat Zebras I by eight runs in the Bowl final.

Old Boys scored 60 without loss, with Riaan Minnie scoring 29 off 15 balls and Gerhard Janse van Rensburg 25 off 15, while Zebras replied with 52 for two wickets.

Old Boys captain Gerhard Erasmus praised CCD for hosting the tournament.

"It was great to see CCD creating an opportunity for cricketers in Namibia to play the game. At WHS Old Boys, development is at the forefront and therefore it was great to have two teams entering, with our youngsters getting the opportunity to play alongside the seniors," he said.

"It was well organised and good quality cricket, so it was very rewarding to walk away as the Cup and Bowl winners, as well as winning some nice prizes. A few Old Boys players also won some individual prizes so all in all it was a successful weekend of cricket," he added.