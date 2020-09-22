Nigeria: Covid-19 - PTF Urges Religious Leaders to Ask Congregation to Wear Facemask

22 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Mr Boss Mustapha, the Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, has advised religious leaders to without fear or favour continue to prevail on their congregations to wear a facemask.

Mustapha gave the advice while responding to questions during the PTF media briefing on COVID-19 on Monday in Abuja.

The Chairman, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, expressed displeasure over the way some people had started moving about without facemask.

He said that religious leaders and traditional rulers have a lot to do to curb the further spread of the pandemic.

"The best we can do for our people and our country is to adhere to these non-pharmaceutical interventions that have been put in place.

"Wear your mask, observe social distancing. Stay away from a large crowd and if you have no business don't travel.

"It is sad when people gather and they do not think it is appropriate to wear a mask.

"What we can do is to continue to appeal to our people that COVID-19 is still alive, it has not gone on any vacation.

"It is not relaxing. As much as we are not seeing the figures reflecting in our country, does not mean that inflations are not going on in other countries.

"People are dying on a daily basis from COVID-19. The high, the mighty are dying. So it is a very serious issue.

"And I will keep on saying this as we expect vaccines to show up on the horizon. The only vaccine we have in our hand now let us apply it.

"And the only vaccines we have are the non-pharmaceutical interventions.

"So we will continue to appeal to our people in places of worship to ensure that they insist on members of their congregation to wear masks either in the mosque or in the churches and we will continue our engagements.

"Because we have ceded communication of the risk to the communities now.

"We will often time remind them at this level that it is the responsibilities of traditional rulers and religious leaders to drive home that point," Mustapha said.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
U.S. Congress Finds Boeing Liable for Ethiopian Airlines Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.